Police, parents and school staff meet in Chula Vista to discuss safety

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) — Parents in the South Bay met with Sweetwater Union School District officials and law enforcement Monday night to talk about keeping students safe at school.

Concerns have been high since last month’s deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, followed by a number of bogus threats at schools across San Diego County.

"We take every threat seriously," said Chula Vista Police Department Captain Vern Sallee. "We've had a spike in school threats since Parkland. In every single one of them, we've tracked down and found the person who posted the threat."

One of the challenges in Chula Vista is the shortage of school resource officers. Currently, there are only 8 school resource officers for 61 schools in the city.

“We never really came back from the great recession and that really present challenges because our school resource officer team, while fantastic, are less than half the size they were 12 years ago,” said Capt. Sallee.

In an effort to combat the shortage of officers, the police department is introducing a new app called P3 Tips that allows students, parents and teachers to report various crimes and threats.

Sweetwater Union High School District says those reports are a key to keeping schools safe.

Chula Vista police will hold a similar meeting with Chula Vista Elementary School District next week.

Packed house at Chula Vista High School as parents, students, teachers and police officers meet to talk school safety. pic.twitter.com/hzPSOVtAl3 — Chris Gros (@ChrisNews8) March 6, 2018