Fire rips through apartment building in Lakeside

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dozens of residents were evacuated from a Lakeside apartment complex Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in the two-story building.
The blaze erupted around 3 a.m. at the complex in the 12000 block of Lakeshore Drive and Channel Road, just south of State Route 67.
No one was seriously injured in the blaze but at least four people, including at least two children, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
Crews from Lakeside and Santee responded at the Lake Shore Apartments, finding flames and smoke coming from a downstairs unit and quickly spreading to the one above.
People who live nearby had little time to evacuate, many leaving with blankets and bare feet.
"Someone started banging on our window, we saw it was a neighbor and they said, 'fire, please get your family out,' and I ran and grabbed the two babies," one resident said.
There was no immediate determination on what caused the blaze, which forced out all residents of the 10-unit complex.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Devastating images of the aftermath from an apartment fire in Lakeside. 10 units evacuated, 4ppl treated. @News8 pic.twitter.com/Px9HwKSqZ5— Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) March 6, 2018
