Caught on Camera: 5-year-old girl dangling from chairlift at CA resort

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (NEWS 8) - A dramatic video captured at the Bear Mountain Ski Resort showed a 5-year-old girl dangling from a chairlift before falling safely onto a tarp. 

A ski instructor was able to catch the young girl and prevent her from being severely injured.

Bear Mountain officials say they are investigating the incident.

