Helen Mirren chats about her new movie "The Leisure Seeker"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It'll make you laugh, and it'll make you cry.

The new film "The Leisure Seeker" tells the story of a married couple who go on one last unforgettable road-trip together.

The two recapture their passion for life and their love for each other on the road trip that provides revelation and surprise right up to the very end.

Academy Award-winner, Helen Mirren, joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about the film.

