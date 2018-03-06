Supergirl Snow Pro sets up pros to mentor the next generation of female snowboarders

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Native San Diegans know that San Diego is one of the most unique places in the country for action sports. Surfing in the morning and snowboarding in the evening is a very common occurence!

10-time X Games Gold Medalist, Lindsey Jacobellis, and Olympic Gold medalist, Hannah Teter are turning a once surfing competion into a thrilling snowboard competition.

Supergirl Snow Pro is designed to showcase the best female snowboarders on the planet.

The competition, held at Big Bear, will serve to mentor the next generation of aspiring female snowboarders by having amateurs directly competing alongside top pros.

Supergirl Snow Pro is Jacobellis baby, she is designing the course herself and literally helping build it next week.

Interested in attending? The two day event is Saturday, March 17, 9 am to 4 pm and Sunday March 18, 10 am to 3:30 pm. The event is free for all to attend.

Can’t make it to Big Bear? The event will be streamed live on the Supergirl Pro website.