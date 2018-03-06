Four people injured in rollover crash in Descanso

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Border Patrol pursuit along Interstate 8 ended Tuesday morning in a crash that reportedly left multiple people with serious injuries.



The crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. and involved an overturned vehicle at Japatul Valley Road near Descanso.



Four people were injured in the crash. Two were flown out by helicopter while the other two were taken to the hospital via ambulance.



California Highway Patrol and Border Patrol remain on scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.