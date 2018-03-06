Teen arrested at Canyon Crest Academy for allegedly making threats

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A 17-year-old Carmel Valley student was arrested for allegedly making social media threats referencing a school shooting, San Diego police said Tuesday.



Officers went to Canyon Crest Academy on Monday to investigate the social media posts, and the 17-year-old was taken into custody and for allegedly making criminal threats. The student was placed in juvenile hall pending further investigation, according to police.



Police did not release specifics of the social media posts, but they made reference to a school shooting and were determined to be threatening in nature, Acting Capt. Paul Phillips said. Officers also searched the teen's home, but no weapons were found, Phillips said.



"The San Diego Police Department is encouraging parents to take the time to talk with their children and explain the potential ramifications of posting threats or making comments that might cause another person to be fearful for their safety," police said.