Teen arrested at Canyon Crest Academy for allegedly making threats

A 17-year-old Carmel Valley student was arrested for allegedly making social media threats referencing a school shooting, San Diego police said Tuesday.
A Border Patrol pursuit along Interstate 8 ended Tuesday morning in a crash that reportedly left multiple people with serious injuries.
HiCaliber Horse Rescue, a Valley Center nonprofit embroiled in allegations of fraud and animal abuse, can no longer raise or spend money until it submits proper financial disclosures to the state.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer on Monday met with San Diego Pride and the Interfaith Shelter Network to urge religious leaders in the LGBTQ community to open their houses of worship to shelter the homeless.
Trial resumed Monday in the civil trial involving the death of a woman found hanging in a Coronado mansion back in 2011.
Dozens of residents were evacuated from a Lakeside apartment complex Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in the two-story building.
A warming trend that began Sunday in San Diego County will continue Tuesday throughout most of the region.
The City Council voted 8-1 Monday to approve a Rancho Penasquitos housing development that calls for the demolition of former affordable units to make way for 600 mostly "workforce" houses, condominiums and apartments.