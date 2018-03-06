Report names 2018's best and worst states for women

(NEWS 8) — In a recent report, personal finance website WalletHub ranked the best and worst states for women in the U.S.
Using 23 key indicators of "living standards for women," researchers compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia. They used the information gathered to determine where women can find the best opportunities and how they fare in each state.
The data set includes median earnings for female workers, women's preventative health care, female homicide rate and more.
According to the report, California came in 19th overall, ranking 23rd in the category of "Women's Economic & Social Well-Being" and 12th for "Women's Health & Safety."
California was ranked one of the lowest (49th) in "Lowest Median Earning for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)."
Our state came in as one of the highest (2nd) for "Highest Women's Life Expectancy at Birth."
The top 5 best states overall, according to WalletHub's report, appear below with an interactive map to view the rest of the rankings.
Best States for Women
1. Minnesota
2. Massachusetts
3. Vermont
4. North Dakota
5. Wisconsin
To read more about the report's findings, click here.
