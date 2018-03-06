Celebrate International Women’s Day with Grit & Grace

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - International Women’s Day is coming up on Thursday, March 8! What better way to celebrate than supporting local female chefs.

Grit and Grace will be held on International Women’s Day and will feature five of San Diego’s finest female chefs.

The celebration will be kicked off with perfectly paired bubbles as well as with some worldly cheeses and charcuterie.

After the reception, guests can look forward to 5 courses of internationally inspired cuisine along with some expertly paired wines.

Proceeds from the event will go to Women Empowered. "WE is a PCI global initiative dedicated to promoting the economic and social empowerment of women through the formation of self-managed and self-sustaining savings groups."



