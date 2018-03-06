Barbie launching new doll series of "Inspiring Women"

Riding a wave of empowerment feminism that has slowly transformed one of America's most iconic toys, the makers of Barbie announced Tuesday they're launching 17 new dolls honoring "historical and modern-day role models from around the world."
Introduced ahead of International Women's Day on Thursday, the new dolls include famed pilot Amelia Earhart, renowned artist Frida Kahlo and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.
Johnson was highlighted in the movie, "Hidden Figures", for her inspiring work at NASA Langley. People knew the mathematician as a "human computer" who calculated America's first space flights in the 1960s.
Modern role models include Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim and boxer Nicola Adams.
"Barbie will be honoring its largest line up of role models timed to International Women's Day because we know that you can't be what you can't see," said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and general manager of Barbie.
In the last several years, Mattel has begun offering Barbies with more diverse skin colors and body shapes, along with a broader spectrum of occupations. Updates to the classic brand are part of Mattel's effort to turn its business around. The toy maker's revenue fell 11 percent last year.
- In 2017, Mattel introduced the first hijab-wearing Barbie doll.
- In 2016, the company announced three new body types, the first time the doll was made available in shapes beyond its original stick-thin frame.
- In 2015, it introduced 23 new dolls with different skin tones, hairstyles, outfits and flat feet, rather than the perpetually pointy ones meant to fit into sky-high heels.
Mattel has long been criticized for perpetuating unattainable beauty standards for young girls, a reputation it's trying to fight as it attempts to win over parents concerned Barbie is a negative influence on body image.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.