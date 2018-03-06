Fashion Valley: Surveillance video released in the Hermes store heist

San Diego is a city defined by its neighborhoods, and on Tuesday night that diversity was celebrated on the Broadway Pier during the fourth annual One San Diego Neighborhood Experience – which showcased each neighborhood’s unique character.
A Congolese woman at the center of a lawsuit accusing the U.S. government of unlawfully separating her from her 7-year-old daughter after they crossed the California-Mexico border seeking asylum was released Tuesday, an official with the American Civil Liberties Union said.
In the wake of an increase in school threats since the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school, the Poway Unified School District held a forum on campus safety Tuesday night.
She captured the hearts of millions of fans portraying Aria on the television show, “Pretty Little Liars.” Now, actress Lucy Hale is reinventing herself as Stella, in the new CW comedy-drama, “Life Sentence.”
A fire scorched about an acre of brush Tuesday night in the Mission Trails area on the edge of San Diego city limits.
Authorities Tuesday released two surveillance videos showing a fast-working crew of burglars ransacking a Fashion Valley luxury- goods retailer and making off with merchandise valued at more than a half- million dollars.
Governor Jerry Brown has declared March 5 - 9 Food Waste Prevention Week. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Oceanside where two sister restaurants are getting the most out of their menu.
Summer-like beach fishing may be arriving in San Diego sooner than expected. Local fishermen have been reporting sightings of California Corbina a couple of months ahead of schedule. News 8's Shawn Styles reports from Ocean Beach with an Earth 8 report.
Two people were seriously injured Tuesday after being ejected from an SUV that crashed following a high-speed chase involving U.S. Border Patrol officers on Interstate 8.