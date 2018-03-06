Mansion Death Lawsuit: Defense questions Zahau handwriting expert

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Testimony continued Tuesday in the wrongful death lawsuit of Rebecca Zahau.

A handwriting expert took the stand to break down a cryptic message found at the scene of the now infamous "mansion death."

It was the second day of testimony focusing on the message, which was written on a door in the room where the rope used in Zahau’s hanging was tied to a bed frame.

On the stand most of the day, the handwriting expert testified Monday that the A’s in the message looked more like Adam Shacknai’s writing than Rebecca Zahau.

But Tuesday on cross-examination, Shacknai’s attorneys fought to discredit him.

Who wrote the message is a key point in this case because Zahau’s attorney is trying to show that Adam Shacknai was in the room with Rebecca the night she died.

It was a laborious day of questioning, filled with objections that dragged on and clearly frustrating the judge.

Rebecca was found dead back in July 2011 hanging from a second story balcony at her boyfriend’s mansion in Coronado. Her boyfriend’s brother Adam is believed to be the only other person at the home when Rebecca died.

Authorities ruled the death a suicide, but the Zahau family believes Rebecca was murdered and is suing Adam in civil court for wrongful death.

