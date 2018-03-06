Michelle Obama meets little girl who stood in awe of her portrait

A photo of a two year old staring at Michelle Obama went viral earlier this week and now they’ve met.

The former first lady posted on Twitter to show her and Parker Curry, the toddler, dancing together.

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

At the portrait’s unveiling last month, Michelle Obama took the opportunity the share the importance of representation for little girls everywhere.

"I’m also thinking about all of the young people, particularly girls and girls of color, who, in years ahead, will come to this place and they will look up and they will see an image of someone who looks like them hanging on the wall of this great American institution," Obama said.

Girls just like Parker Curry and millions more.

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Mar 6, 2018 at 9:19am PST

Story courtesy of Mike Brest at wusa9.com.