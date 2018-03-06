Michelle Obama meets little girl who stood in awe of her portrai - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Michelle Obama meets little girl who stood in awe of her portrait

Posted: Updated:

A photo of a two year old staring at Michelle Obama went viral earlier this week and now they’ve met.

The former first lady posted on Twitter to show her and Parker Curry, the toddler, dancing together.

At the portrait’s unveiling last month, Michelle Obama took the opportunity the share the importance of representation for little girls everywhere.

"I’m also thinking about all of the young people, particularly girls and girls of color, who, in years ahead, will come to this place and they will look up and they will see an image of someone who looks like them hanging on the wall of this great American institution," Obama said.

Girls just like Parker Curry and millions more.

Story courtesy of Mike Brest at wusa9.com.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.