Chelsea Clinton's Role As First Daughter Was Different Than Ivan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chelsea Clinton's Role As First Daughter Was Different Than Ivanka's

Posted: Updated:

'She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History' author Chelsea Clinton had a very different First Daughter experience than Ivanka Trump.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.