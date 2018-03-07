Crews knock down brush fire in Mission Trails Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire scorched about an acre of brush Tuesday night in the Mission Trails area on the edge of San Diego city limits.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened by the fire, which was reported about 6:45 p.m. in the area of Father Junipero Trail and Bushy Hills Drive, according to Alex Phillipp of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, which was assisted by units from Heartland Fire & Rescue and a San Diego Police Department helicopter.

The fire was knocked down by about 8:05 p.m., but crews remained on scene putting out hot spots and mopping up, Phillipp said.