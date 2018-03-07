"Life Sentence": Facing uncertain life after embracing certain death

'She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History' author Chelsea Clinton had a very different First Daughter experience than Ivanka Trump.
Colbert had a monologue full of perfectly good tariff humor ready to go. Then former Trump aide Sam Nunberg got on TV.
'Atlanta' creator and star Donald Glover isn't the only one furthered his career with the Grammy-winning hit 'Redbone.'
Watch Colbert's full interview with former White House aide Omarosa talks Hope Hicks' resignation, Jared Kushner's security clearance, and a lot more.
'Red Sparrow' star Jennifer Lawrence has a drink, kicks off her shoes, and lets loose in this charming and freewheeling interview.
'The Play That Goes Wrong' co-producer J.J. Abrams is in possession of something he isn't always lucky enough to have ahead of a 'Star Wars' movie.. a script for said movie.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand discusses her frustration with her colleagues in Congress and their inability to take action after yet another mass shooting in a school.
Nathan Lane is starring in the seven-hour play 'Angels in America' as the attorney who helped shape Donald Trump into Donald Trump.