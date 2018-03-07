"Life Sentence": Facing uncertain life after embracing certain death

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – She captured the hearts of millions of fans portraying Aria on the television show, “Pretty Little Liars.” Now, actress Lucy Hale is reinventing herself as Stella, in the new CW comedy-drama, “Life Sentence.”

Hale plays the free-spirited Stella who for the past eight years, since her terminal cancer diagnosis, has been busy chasing her dreams.

“It’s a great reminder for all of to be grateful for every moment because you never know what could happen. Stella is so vivacious and she has so much energy. It really does make you think,” she said.

What is it like to travel the world? To fall in love and get married? In “Life Sentence,” Stella does it all in hopes of squeezing in a lifetime of memories during what she believes are her final days.

“You can take it and run with it, or you can mope in it. I think that along with some cancer patients I have met, Stella decides to make the most of it,” said Hale.

In a turn of events, Stella’s character is told she has been cured – a lie she discovers her loved one had been telling her for eight years to protect her.

For Stella, it’s when life begins to unravel.

Figuring out how to live is the hardest part. See @lucyhale in #LifeSentence, premiering TOMORROW at 9/8c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/N75ZWnll0M — Life Sentence (@cw_lifesentence) March 6, 2018

Marital strife, divorce and sexuality are just some of the issues Stella must now face as her new life sentence begins.

Packed full of twists and turns, Hale promises a series that will entertain and engage.

“The ending is very powerful. It’s my favorite. It’s my favorite script – my favorite moment. I think it is very different than how you usually see women end up on TV. I am very excited about that,” said Hale.

You can watch the series premiere of “Life Sentence” Wednesday night at 9 p.m., on the CW San Diego.