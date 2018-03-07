Neighborhood Experience: Celebration of San Diego's diverse neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego is a city defined by its neighborhoods, and on Tuesday night that diversity was celebrated on the Broadway Pier during the fourth annual One San Diego Neighborhood Experience – which showcased each neighborhood’s unique character.

The One San Diego Neighborhood Experience was launched by Mayor Kevin Faulconer and first lady Katherine Stuart Faulconer to promote equal access to neighborhoods facing challenges, such as the “Better A Block” initiative.

“We bring to them how to sign up for healthcare. How to find a great dentist, how to get a free childcare for your child after school, and what the libraries are doing,” said Katherine.

Tuesday’s event is one of San Diego’s biggest fundraisers of the year. Participating in this year’s event were groups like Culture Shock – with members from all over San Diego.

“Sometimes we are yelling at each other. Sometimes we are having fun. It just brings us closer. That’s what Culture Shock is all about – it’s culture shock,” said Verenice Meza.

Restaurants from each City Council district also participated. “We are hoping we can bring our culture and diversity into San Diego and have people involved,” said Ca Pham, Vietnamese-American Youth Alliance.

Involving other cultures means celebrating the fabric of San Diego. “As a young adult, everyone should have a voice,” said Julia Nguyen, Vietnamese-American Youth Alliance.

One San Diego said it raises money and provides backpacks to 1,000 elementary school students.