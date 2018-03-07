Crews investigate cause of Rancho Penasquitos fire

San Diego Unified is proud to announce that 100 percent of its schools offer music instruction, an accomplishment that is the direct result of the District’s and Board of Education’s strong commitment to the arts.
Authorities Wednesday closed a busy freeway after a report of a gas leak at a Mission Valley intersection.
A Marine veteran is making a second grueling walk across the country to raise awareness for his comrades injured in combat.
A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a duplex in Rancho Penasquitos, and responding firefighters confronted cluttered conditions in one of the homes in order to knock down the flames and search for residents, authorities said.
Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of an ex-con accused of breaking into his former girlfriend's Bankers Hill apartment and shooting at police during a five-hour standoff in late 2015.
A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man inside his condominium south of Lake Jennings in unincorporated El Cajon.
For the first time, female Marines awoke Wednesday to begin their first full day of training at Camp Pendleton's Marine Combat Training course.
A married Carlsbad couple in their 70s were found shot dead Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide.