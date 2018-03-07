Carlsbad police investigate apparent murder-suicide - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Carlsbad police investigate apparent murder-suicide

Posted: Updated:

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A married Carlsbad couple in their 70s were found shot dead Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide.

Carlsbad police received a 911 call at 6:31 p.m. from a male reporting that he was going to commit suicide.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Navarra Drive and found a deceased 71-year-old man and a deceased 79-year-old woman, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

They both had suffered visible gunshot wounds and a handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. There are no outstanding suspects, according to police.

The investigation determined the man and woman each were suffering from a medical condition, police said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.