Carlsbad police investigate apparent murder-suicide

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A married Carlsbad couple in their 70s were found shot dead Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide.



Carlsbad police received a 911 call at 6:31 p.m. from a male reporting that he was going to commit suicide.



Officers responded to the 2500 block of Navarra Drive and found a deceased 71-year-old man and a deceased 79-year-old woman, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.



They both had suffered visible gunshot wounds and a handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. There are no outstanding suspects, according to police.



The investigation determined the man and woman each were suffering from a medical condition, police said.