Help your kids learn to love running with 2nd Recess

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It’s never too early to start getting in shape for summer. Why not get your kids excited too?

2nd Recess is here to help for kids ages 5 and up. The after school running program introduces fun and fitness to kids through running.

Each practice consists of a thorough warmup, drills, and strides, followed by two workouts and a cooldown. The practice concludes with a talk on an inspirational topic as well as a healthy snack.

Do your kids already love running? Take them down to Petco Park on Sunday to participate in the San Diego Kids Race.

The race is a closed-loop course inside the park.

Interested in the race? Head here for tickets.

2nd Recess founders, Natasha LaBeaud Anzures & Marco Anzures, along with some runners joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about all things running.