Gas leak prompts closure of SR-163 in Mission Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gas leak prompts closure of SR-163 in Mission Valley

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Authorities Wednesday closed a busy freeway after a construction crew cut through a 20-inch-diameter gas line at a Mission Valley intersection.

The gas leak was first reported around 10:30 a.m. near the corner of Friars Road and Ulric Street in Mission Valley. That intersection is adjacent to the Friars Road exit of SR-163.

California Highway Patrol officers began closing State Route 163 between I-8 and I-805 around 11:30 a.m. Friars Road is closed in both directions near SR-163. Police also closed the off ramp to Friars Road on the northbound SR-163.

Authorities are also evacuating the P.F. Changs and The Container Store located in the area.

Road closures are expected to last 5 hours.

SDG&E officials are investigating the incident.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »

Facebook Video: Chopper 8 over broken gas line in Mission Valley

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.