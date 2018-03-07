Gas leak prompts closure of SR-163 in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Authorities Wednesday closed a busy freeway after a construction crew cut through a 20-inch-diameter gas line at a Mission Valley intersection.



The gas leak was first reported around 10:30 a.m. near the corner of Friars Road and Ulric Street in Mission Valley. That intersection is adjacent to the Friars Road exit of SR-163.

California Highway Patrol officers began closing State Route 163 between I-8 and I-805 around 11:30 a.m. Friars Road is closed in both directions near SR-163. Police also closed the off ramp to Friars Road on the northbound SR-163.

SR-163 closed NB and SB between I-805 and I-8 for repair of a gas line near Friars Road. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 7, 2018

Authorities are also evacuating the P.F. Changs and The Container Store located in the area.

UPDATE: Motorists are encouraged to avoid SR-163 between interstates 8 and 805. Heavy congestion is expected through the evening commute. Follow us for realtime traffic updates. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 7, 2018

Road closures are expected to last 5 hours.

Empty freeways are never a good sign. State Route 163 is closed in both directions at Friars Road in Mission Valley due to a gas leak causing major traffic backups in surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/6sPyYISrf7 — K.C. Alfred (@KCAlfredPhoto) March 7, 2018

SDG&E officials are investigating the incident.

Facebook Video: Chopper 8 over broken gas line in Mission Valley