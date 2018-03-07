SWAT Standoff Suspect: Opening statements given in Titus Colbert trial

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of an ex-con accused of breaking into his former girlfriend's Bankers Hill apartment and shooting at police during a five-hour standoff in late 2015.



Titus Colbert, 35, is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and other counts.



Colbert's former girlfriend, Ashley Davies, testified in 2016 that she hadn't seen him in weeks when he called her at least 90 times on Halloween night in 2015.

RELATED: Bankers Hill shooting suspect identified, in custody



After about 30 calls that she did not pick up, Davies said she answered because "it seemed urgent." Colbert told Davies he could see her, even though he was in Las Vegas, which she called "alarming."



Two days later, Colbert showed up at Davies' apartment building as she was leaving, but he left after she told him somebody would call police if he caused a scene, she testified.



Davies said she stayed at her sister's home the next two nights, and Colbert continued to text her with messages about "dead presidents" and "time traveling."



Davies said she drove to her apartment the morning of Nov. 4, 2015, and called 911. As she was talking with officers in front of her building, she heard gunfire and got in her car and drove away.



When officers checked a rear bedroom in Davies' sixth floor apartment, Colbert allegedly fired at them.



Prior to surrendering, Colbert disposed of a revolver and a rifle, dropping them to a courtyard below, according to Deputy District Attorney Michael Runyon.

RELATED COVERAGE