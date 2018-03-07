Marine veteran walking across U.S. for comrades

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Marine veteran is making a second grueling walk across the country to raise awareness for his comrades injured in combat.



Retired Gunnery Sergeant Roy Wesley Brady, Jr. kicked off his journey from Oceanside to Trenton, New Jersey Monday.



Brady is walking to support the "Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge," a non-profit that helps injured vets.



He's calling it the "Major Walk," in honor of his brother and a fellow marine who took their own lives.



"I just want to make sure these guys get continuous help to make the program better for them to deal with PTSD, get them better prosthetics to make them normal again," he said.



His first walk was in 2015 from Charlotte, North Carolina to Camp Pendleton.



He says if you catch him on the road, say "hi", and water is always welcome.

For more information on how you can held Combat Wounded Veterans visit the website at www.combatwounded.org.