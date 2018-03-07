Survey finds many lose sleep worrying about work, including young people

If you've ever returned home from work and work is still on your mind - you're not alone.

The pressures of the job have many workers staying up with worry.

A new survey from Accountemps finds 15 percent of professionals lose sleep because of work stress very often, while 29 percent say it happens somewhat often.

And men are more likely to be affected than women.

The major reasons people stay up?

They're overwhelmed with the amount of work they have to do, they can't get a problem out of their head or they're worried about strained relationships with coworkers.

"That's going to impact your health, it's going to impact your productivity, so you need to find some balance there," said District President for Accountemps Bill Driscoll.

Driscoll says if you can't find that balance it may be time to make some changes.

"Are you in the right line of work? Are you overwhelmed? Do you need to talk to your boss about your current level of responsibility?" Driscoll said.

Phyllis Platin found the problem went away when she quit working.

"I'm a newly retired person, so I now have the freedom of sleeping better," said Platin.

Of course, there are people that don't let work get to them all.

According to the study, 13 percent of people never lose sleep thinking about their job.

The survey also found younger people are more likely than older people to lose sleep over work.