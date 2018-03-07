San Diego Unified now offers music in 100% of its schools - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Unified now offers music in 100% of its schools

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Unified is proud to announce that 100 percent of its schools offer music instruction, an accomplishment that is the direct result of the District’s and Board of Education’s strong commitment to the arts.

As of now, more than 100,000 students in kindergarten through grade 12 attending every district school will have access to music education.

The variety of courses include band, orchestra, choir, guitar, jazz ensembles, music theory, piano, and composition.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs takes us inside a local classroom to see why students are so excited about the change.

