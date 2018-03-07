San Diego Unified now offers music in 100% of its schools

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Unified is proud to announce that 100 percent of its schools offer music instruction, an accomplishment that is the direct result of the District’s and Board of Education’s strong commitment to the arts.



As of now, more than 100,000 students in kindergarten through grade 12 attending every district school will have access to music education.



The variety of courses include band, orchestra, choir, guitar, jazz ensembles, music theory, piano, and composition.



News 8’s Ashley Jacobs takes us inside a local classroom to see why students are so excited about the change.

We're celebrating music in our schools month with student dancers from CPMA live on @CBS8 this morning pic.twitter.com/WD5M9ahs8g — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) March 7, 2018