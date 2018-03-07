High Water Bills: Bills fixed for some but others still on the hook

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – City staff members are set to give an update on the investigation and remediation of residential water bill overcharges at a City Council committee meeting Thursday, three weeks after Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced that an audit of the utility's billing practices was being fast-tracked.

The internal review of higher-than-normal water bills, followed several News 8 "Your Stories" reports on viewers who received skyrocketing bills.

Last month, the City PUD announced that 343 customers were overcharged as much as $420 due to misreading, potentially answering questions that had left residents dumbfounded.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer also ordered an audit. "We need the results and recommendations of this audit to come as quickly as possible, so we can act on any of those recommendations," said Mayor Faulconer.

A team of six auditors have been assigned to review billing procedures and determine what, if any, role smart meter technology played in billing inaccuracies.

Public Utilities Department staff on Thursday will deliver an update to the council's Environment Committee, including an outline of all actions the department has taken to date to correct the billing problems.

Committee Chairman David Alvarez has also invited affected residents to testify to the committee. The city auditor's examination of the department's billing practices is expected to be complete by June at the latest.

The city on Wednesday also announced it will hold three Saturday customer service sessions for bill review.

The first one is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Public Utilities Department, 9192 Topaz Way.

Another session will be held March 24 at that location from 9 a.m. to noon.

The third session will also be held March 24 at Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, 404 Euclid Ave., from 2 to 5 p.m.

Customers can also contact the department at (619) 515-3500, or email customercaresandiego.gov.

PUD's director has also been asked to do his own review of the department.

Water customers are encouraged to contact the City with questions or concerns at 619-515-3500 or customercare@sandiego.gov.

