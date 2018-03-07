Wings of Rescue: Landing in San Diego hoping to land forever hom - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wings of Rescue: Landing in San Diego hoping to land forever homes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Dozens of adorable, orphaned puppies from Louisiana are looking to find loving homes in San Diego.

The group, "Wings of Rescue," flew the puppies in on Wednesday. 

Also on Wednesday, some adorable new San Diego residents hope you can help them fetch a loving home.

Eight of the 38 puppies flown in from Houston over the weekend are now up for adoption at the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

The pups were rescued from overcrowded shelters that are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

It was all made possible through a joint effort with Operation Pets Alive. Those interested in adopting are encouraged to get to the center early.

"If they see a particular dog they want, they're going to want to get in line, fill out an application, they can print out an application, bring it in so they have got that filled out and ready to go."

The rest of the puppies are expected to be ready for adoption by next week.

 

 

