Ex-All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza faces federal drug charge

A major natural gas line leak was plugged Wednesday night, and state Route 163 reopened, following the evacuation of 3,300 people and numerous workers from the heart of Mission Valley.
City staff members are set to give an update on the investigation and remediation of residential water bill overcharges at a City Council committee meeting Thursday, three weeks after Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced that an audit of the utility's billing practices was being fast-tracked.
Lamont Smith resigned Wednesday night as the University of San Diego men's basketball coach, 10 days after his arrest on suspicion of assaulting a woman at a San Francisco hotel.
Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza, who last month pleaded not guilty to drug charges in California, had his case moved to federal court Wednesday.
A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a duplex in Rancho Penasquitos, and responding firefighters confronted cluttered conditions in one of the homes in order to knock down the flames and search for residents, authorities said.
San Diego's largest and oldest rummage sale has raised millions of dollars for local charity - and it's back for the 91st time.
The number of confirmed influenza cases in San Diego County rose again last week after two weeks of decline.
A felon broke into his ex-girlfriend's condominium in Bankers Hill and tried to shoot officers who went to the scene, a prosecutor told a jury Wednesday, while a defense attorney said her client had a psychotic breakdown and didn't intend to kill any police officers.