Lamont Smith resigns as head coach of USD men's basketball team

San Diego head coach Lamont Smith reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Lamont Smith resigned Wednesday night as the University of San Diego men's basketball coach, 10 days after his arrest on suspicion of assaulting a woman at a San Francisco hotel.

Smith, 42, was arrested at Oakland International Airport Feb. 25 before his team flew back to San Diego following a game against the University of San Francisco.

The alleged victim, whose name has not been released, made an emergency call shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 and accused Smith of abusing her, San Francisco police reported. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The nature of the woman's relationship -- if any -- to Smith, who is married with two daughters, has not been released.

Smith was suspended by the university on Feb. 26. Assistant coach Sam Scholl coached the Toreros in their 85-79 loss to Brigham Young Saturday in the West Coast Conference Tournament.

USD released the following statement:

Tonight, Head Coach Lamont Smith resigned his position at the university. We appreciate Coach Smith's contributions to Torero Athletics and to the men's basketball program since he joined us three years ago. Coach Smith elevated the level of competitiveness of our program, recruited an outstanding group of student-athletes, and established a strong foundation for future success. Associate Vice President and Executive Director of Athletics Bill McGillis will begin and lead an immediate national search for our next head coach. This situation has been difficult for all concerned, and our prayers continue to remain with everyone.

