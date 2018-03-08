Investigation underway after body discovered in Hillcrest

Sweetwater Union High School District has confirmed that a student from Olympian High School was arrested.
California State University San Marcos is the safest college campus in California and the 13th safest in the U.S. according to a recent study, the university announced Thursday.
A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found on a road in Hillcrest, according to the San Diego Police Department.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Wednesday that President Donald Trump will visit California next week, a journey that is expected to include a San Diego-area stop so he can view border wall prototypes.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer Thursday announced San Diego Fire- Rescue Department Chief Brian Fennessy is leaving the department, reportedly to become chief of the Orange County Fire Authority.
San Diego Gas and Electric crews have plugged the massive natural gas line leak that shut down Fashion Valley Mall, forced thousands from their homes and snarled traffic in Mission Valley and around the county Wednesday.