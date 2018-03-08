Eat Less Water: How much water does it take to make your favorite foods?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As Southern Californians we all know how imperative water conservation has become.

We try and take shorter showers or even re-landscape our lawns to conserve, but have you ever thought about how much water it takes to grow the food you eat? That is called the food’s water footprint.

For instance, 1 pound of uncooked rice equals 300 gallons of water, 1 chocolate bar equals 449 gallons of water and perhaps the most shocking, 1 pound of butter equals 3,602 gallons of water.

Author Florencia Ramirez joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about her book and what exactly a water footprint is.

Interested in the topic? Head to The Book Catapult on March 8 at 7 p.m. to ask Florencia your questions.

Check out Eat Less Water on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

