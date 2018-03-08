Help transform lives one swing at a time at the 26th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Need an excuse to go golfing this weekend? How about going golfing while supporting an incredible cause.

The 26th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic will take place at Morgan Run Club and Resort on March 12. The event will be hosted by the one and only Alfonso Ribeiro.

The tournament benefits Fresh Start Surgical Gifts who are truly transforming lives one swing at a time. The non-profit helps kids with physical deformities get a fresh start in life by giving them all kinds of free medical services.

The goal of the tournament is to raise over $200,000.

PGA Professional, Tina Mickelson and Fresh Start patient, Edil, joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about the tournament and the wonderful work Fresh Start is doing.

Interested in donating, but not a huge golfer? Head to the pre-tournament dinner on March 11.