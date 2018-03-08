SB I-5 closure from I-805 to La Jolla Village Drive Thursday nig - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SB I-5 closure from I-805 to La Jolla Village Drive Thursday night to Friday morning

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Southbound Interstate 5 will be closed from the I- 805 merge to La Jolla Village Drive Thursday night into Friday morning, transportation officials say.

The closure will begin at 9:30 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the following morning. Traffic will be diverted from the 5 Freeway onto I-805 as crews work on the temporary support structures on the Gilman Drive bridge project.

Motorists should expect delays, the San Diego Association of Governments said. The agency urged drivers to seek alternate routes to avoid congestion.

SANDAG is constructing the Gilman Drive bridge over I-5.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.