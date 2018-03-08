Amazon's Alexa laughs randomly, creeps users out

(NEWS 8) - Could it be the start of a robot take-over or just a glitch?



Amazon's "Alexa" has been laughing randomly and it's totally creeping people out.



Customers say the voice assistant is making noises without any prompting and that the laughter doesn't sound like Alexa's normal voice.



Amazon says it's aware of the problem and is working to fix it.

So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp — CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018