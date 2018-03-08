Amazon's Alexa laughs randomly, creeps users out - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Amazon's Alexa laughs randomly, creeps users out

Posted: Updated:

(NEWS 8) - Could it be the start of a robot take-over or just a glitch?

Amazon's "Alexa" has been laughing randomly and it's totally creeping people out.

Customers say the voice assistant is making noises without any prompting and that the laughter doesn't sound like Alexa's normal voice.

Amazon says it's aware of the problem and is working to fix it.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.