Come crack up with Leslie Jordan at his show in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - People recognize Leslie Jordan from his hit shows like “Will and Grace” and “American Horror Story” and also from movies like “The Help”.

Did you know that he is also entertaining audiences right here in San Diego this week?

The man, the myth, the legend, Leslie Jordan joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about everything from his southern upbringing to his comedy shows.

Can’t stop laughing? Head to one of Leslie’s shows at Martinis Above 4th

