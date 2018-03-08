Michelle Breyer: Grass-roots movement to help girls with curls

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Did you know more than half the population has curly hair?

What started out as a hobby for Michelle Breyer turned into an online community to help women fight the frizz.

Michelle joined the CW San Diego to discuss her new book The Curl Revolution.

In The Curl Revolution: Inspiring Stories and Practical Advice from the NaturallyCurly Community, Michelle Breyer has curated some of the best information that NaturallyCurly's experts and community members have collected over the past two decades.

The Curl Revolution includes everything that a curlie needs to unlock the potential of their gorgeous natural hair and face the world frizz-free.

"From day one, our goal was to create a place for people like us-a forum to provide support, tips, and inspiration for other curlies," said Michelle. "From the outset, we talked in terms of texture, not ethnicity. In short order, the heart of the site became CurlTalk, a discussion forum where curlies could continue the type of conversation that had galvanized us to launch the site."

Michelle was named one of the 50 Most Influential People in the Multicultural Market by Women's Wear Daily in 2015,

Michelle Breyer will have a book signing of The Curl Revolution Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at Warwick's in La Jolla.