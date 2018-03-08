Family forced to swap car with stranger after dealership error

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. - A Jefferson county family said a mix-up at a local auto dealership left them stuck with a total stranger's car.

Managers at South County Dodge Chrysler admit they gave Kimberly Eveland the wrong title when they sold her a 2015 Nissan Altima in Oct 2016.

Six months ago, her dealership called to say the car was not legally hers.

The proper title for her charcoal gray Altima was in Illinois with a woman who bought a silver Altima from the dealership around the same time.

"[South County Dodge staff] said it was an error from one of their porters who got the tags mixed up. But they had both tags marked 'silver cars'. We just wanted the title to the charcoal gray car that we picked out," said Eveland.

The dealership told the I-Team at KSDK in St. Louis, they tried to get Eveland's title but could not get cooperation from all the lien-holders involved.

They proposed a swap.

Eveland would take the silver car, and give up her gray car.

They gave her $2,250 with a note that said, "acceptance of this consideration will release South County Dodge of any and all future claims."

"[Our car] was in mint condition compared to this one," said Eveland.

Eveland said the car she was strong-armed into taking has issues and 20,000 miles more than the gray car she originally purchased.

"It's awful. It needs new tires. I can't find out if it's been in a wreck or not. We try to pull up the CarFax, and it pulls up the info for our old car," said Eveland.

"It could've been avoided. It should've been caught sooner. And I think it possibly could've been rectified a lot better than it was," said Creighton Cohn, consumer attorney.

Cohn said he has never seen a case quite like this where titles weren't simply swapped out.

"The fact is, they sold somebody a car, but they didn't deliver the car they sold them. That would be a problem and something I think would be actionable in a court," said Cohn.

For Everland, the experience is now just a chance to warn others.

"They need to learn how to dot their i's and cross their t's. Check vin numbers, check, check, check vin numbers," said Eveland.

Eveland is considering taking legal action against the dealership.

South County Dodge Chrystler Jeep Ram Dealership released this statement to the I-Team about Eveland's claims: