Smuggled Bengal tiger cub recovering from surgery

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Bengal tiger cub rescued from a smuggler, is recovering from surgery performed on Tuesday.

Moka was rescued last summer while being illegally transported across the U.S.- Mexico border.

He was malnourished, dehydrated and underweight. The cub weighed in at just 10 pounds when he was 6 weeks old.

Veterinarians say he seems to be doing well, but is not out of the woods yet. He will be under observation for another week to insure his recovery goes smoothly.

Vets say that due to his poor treatment, the Bengal tiger cub suffered medical issues including low kidney function and an intestinal obstruction.

Surgery to fix the obstruction was deemed necessary after he became acutely ill on Sunday.

Moka has been living at the San Diego Zoo, Safari Park since shortly after he was rescued.

Smuggled tiger cub rescued at the border had to have surgery at Safari Park for an intestinal blockage. He's not out of the woods yet. An update on @News8 at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/0ncx0S5WzO — Barbara Richards (@sdbrichards) March 8, 2018

Photo Courtesy of San Diego Zoo Global

He shares an exhibit with "Rakan", a Sumatran tiger who is only a month older and was brought to San Diego after his mother at another zoo rejected him.

Moka's alleged smuggler, 18-year-old Luis Eduardo Valencia, was recently sentenced to six months in prison.

Prosecutors say he was he was actively involved in smuggling a variety of animals.

Bengal tigers like Moka are considered endangered.

??Wildlife trafficking can consist of trading anything from hippo ivory to pangolin scales, but it's also the illegal pet trade of live, wild animal. If you've heard Moka's story, you know why his nickname is "Rescuecub". ?? He's one of the lucky ones. #WorldWildlifeDay #BigCats pic.twitter.com/sUQ3j4Slvr — San Diego Zoo Safari Park (@sdzsafaripark) March 3, 2018

RELATED COVERAGE