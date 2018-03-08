Olympian High School student arrested after social media threat - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Olympian High School student arrested after social media threat

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Sweetwater Union High School District has confirmed that a student from Olympian High School was arrested. The arrest is related to a threat on a social media post made late Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

