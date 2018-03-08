Norman: Little guy with lots of spunk ready for his new home

Name: Norman

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: 9 years old

Gender: Neutered male

Adoption Fee: $25

This little guy is a typical terrier with lots of spunk!

He really enjoys going for walks and playing with toys, so he’ll be up for any adventure his new family wants to include him in. In his previous home he did well with other dogs, so he may not mind having a canine companion in his new home.

He also loved to play with the older children in the home.

Norman will need a family who can provide mental and physical enrichment for him, and he’s looking forward to being an indoor companion in his new home.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions:

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.