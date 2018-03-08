Hawthorne Country Store celebrates 'Chick Day' in Escondido

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Escondido is flocking with excitement over Hawthorne Country Store’s 15th Annual Chick Day event.
This annual celebration and country market is the largest in Southern California with over 100 varieties of baby poultry available at one time.
News 8’s Ashley Jacobs explains, as egg prices go up and the slow food movement continues to gain ground in Southern California, how home flocks continue to expand in the hearts and yards of Southern Californians in both rural and urban areas.
The event will be held on Saturday, March 10th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Escondido.
Calling all early birds tomorrow! We take you to #Escondido on @CBS8 & @thecwsandiego for an event crowds will flock to this weekend ??@nichellenews8 @HeatherNews8 @EricNews8 pic.twitter.com/VHOurgC5L2— Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyNews8) March 8, 2018
