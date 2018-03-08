San Diego State wins 7th straight, beats Fresno State in MWC - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego State wins 7th straight, beats Fresno State in MWC

Posted: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trey Kell scored 16 points and San Diego State won its seventh straight game with a 64-52 victory over Fresno State on Thursday in a Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The fifth-seeded Aztecs (20-10) avenged a pair of regular-season losses to No. 4 seed Fresno State (21-11), and will play top-seeded and 22nd-ranked Nevada (27-6) in a Friday semifinal game. San Diego State beat the Wolf Pack 79-74 at home on Saturday.

Malik Pope added 12 points and Matt Mitchell had 10 for the Aztecs.

Bryson Williams had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Deshon Taylor chipped in 12 points for Fresno State (21-11), which lost three of its last four games.

The Aztecs led the entire second half and had a 58-44 advantage with 3:48 to play. A 7-0 spurt, capped by Taylor’s 3-pointer, pulled the Bulldogs to 58-51. But Josh McDaniels helped seal it with his emphatic, one-handed dunk off a fast break with 1:01 left and the Aztecs led 62-51.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • Derrick Rose signs with Minnesota, reunites with Thibodeau

    Derrick Rose signs with Minnesota, reunites with Thibodeau

    Friday, March 9 2018 1:18 AM EST2018-03-09 06:18:18 GMT
    Derrick Rose and Tom Thibodeau are reuniting with the Minnesota Timberwolves. 
    Derrick Rose and Tom Thibodeau are reuniting with the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

  • AP source: Dolphins' Landry signs $16 million franchise tag

    AP source: Dolphins' Landry signs $16 million franchise tag

    Thursday, March 8 2018 10:08 PM EST2018-03-09 03:08:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in Miami Gardens, Fla. A person familiar with the situation says Miami ...(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in Miami Gardens, Fla. A person familiar with the situation says Miami ...
    Person familiar with situation says Dolphins' Landry signs $16 million franchise tag. 
    Person familiar with situation says Dolphins' Landry signs $16 million franchise tag. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.