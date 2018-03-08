San Diego State wins 7th straight, beats Fresno State in MWC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trey Kell scored 16 points and San Diego State won its seventh straight game with a 64-52 victory over Fresno State on Thursday in a Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The fifth-seeded Aztecs (20-10) avenged a pair of regular-season losses to No. 4 seed Fresno State (21-11), and will play top-seeded and 22nd-ranked Nevada (27-6) in a Friday semifinal game. San Diego State beat the Wolf Pack 79-74 at home on Saturday.

Malik Pope added 12 points and Matt Mitchell had 10 for the Aztecs.

Bryson Williams had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Deshon Taylor chipped in 12 points for Fresno State (21-11), which lost three of its last four games.

The Aztecs led the entire second half and had a 58-44 advantage with 3:48 to play. A 7-0 spurt, capped by Taylor’s 3-pointer, pulled the Bulldogs to 58-51. But Josh McDaniels helped seal it with his emphatic, one-handed dunk off a fast break with 1:01 left and the Aztecs led 62-51.