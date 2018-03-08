Mission Valley Mess: Gas leak plugged, repairs continue

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The gas leak in Mission Valley has been plugged and the resulting traffic nightmare is over for San Diegans.

But getting things back to normal for area residents and businesses was ongoing as of Thursday evening.

According to a statement by SDG&E, crews worked through the night to repair damage.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, crews controlled the gas leak and first responders lifted all evacuation and road closures.

On Thursday, SDG&E were working to relight all the pilot lights for 900 residents in the area.

An update from the utility company at 9 p.m. Thursday stated that "significant progress" had been made and that 400 customers had their gas restored by that time.

The statement also said:

Our crews have been working non-stop over the past two days to resolve the situation. In addition to restoring service to customers, crews have been busy making repairs to the damaged gas pipeline.

Gas service to many stores, including the ones at Fashion Valley Mall was restored around noon on Thursday.

Unfortunately, employees at places like P.F. Chang’s said they lost business and had sluggish sales due to many thinking they were still closed. The restaurant was one of the first forced to shut down Wednesday.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday a Caltrans contracted construction worker accidentally drilled into a 20-inch diameter gas line prompting a major gas leak and evacuations.

On Thursday, Flatiron Construction released the following statement about the incident:

On Wednesday, a subcontractor working on behalf of Flatiron Construction on the State Route 163/Friars Road interchange project, struck a 20-inch high pressure gas line. Flatiron crews working on site immediately activated the appropriate emergency response protocol. Flatiron is conducting a full investigation and cooperating with Caltrans as it conducts its own investigation. We want to thank the local emergency responders, the City of San Diego, San Diego Gas and Electric and Caltrans for their quick response. We are grateful that no one was injured as a result of this incident. We also want to thank the traveling public, residents and businesses affected for their patience throughout the incident.

