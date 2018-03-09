Immigration agents detain South Bay mother of 3

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — There has been outrage in the South Bay after federal immigration agents arrested a mother in front of her three young daughters.

Video of Perla Morales-Luna's arrest was posted on Facebook and has gone viral.

The government says she is in the country illegally and accuses her of running a smuggling operation in East County.

The video, which already has 6.6 million views, shows Morales-Luna being taken into custody by plainclothes U.S. Border Patrol agents at 24th and D streets in National City.

Judith Castro, the teacher of one of Morales-Luna's three young daughters posted the video, which she says was taken by the daughter herself as she witnessed her mother being arrested.

"It was very emotional to watch," said Castro.

National City Councilmember Alejandra Sotelo-Solis says she did not witness the arrest, but in speaking with those close to the family has learned that Morales-Luna and her daughters had been on their way to pay rent when a man dressed in civilian clothes approached, asked her name and then took her into custody.

"When I heard the screams of the daughters, I felt sadness, I felt frustration and then I was infuriated," said Sotelo-Solis.

In a statement, U.S. Border Patrol agents say:

Perla Morales-Luna was identified as an organizer for a transnational criminal smuggling organization operating in East County, San Diego. She was arrested as a result of a targeted operation on March 3, 2018, in National City for being in the country illegally."

Facebook video post of Perla Morales-Luna's arrest

(Source: Judith Castro-Rangel)