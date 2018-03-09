Questions remain about altercation at San Diego State library

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —There are still a lot of questions about a rough arrest caught on video at the library at San Diego State University.

The footage shows a guard putting a woman in a chokehold, but what led up to the altercation inside Love Library isn't clear.

Some are wondering if whatever it was would warrant the type of restraint seen on the video.

The video, which was posted to Facebook last week, has registered more than 5,000 views.

The student that posted it claims the woman was unjustly put in a chokehold.

But in a statement, SDSU claims 26-year-old Chanell Williams - who isn't a student - struck first after refusing to leave the library.

The entire statement from the university reads as follows:

On Tuesday, February 27, 2018, an incident occurred between an individual not affiliated with San Diego State University and a contracted security guard with Elite Services. The security guard informed the individual that the person was in an unauthorized area within SDSU’s Love Library. SDSU University Police (UPD) were contacted after the individual slapped the guard’s phone and struck the security guard in the face with an open palm. The security guard attempted to restrain the individual until UPD officers arrived. UPD officers de-escalated the incident and interviewed all parties involved, including witnesses. No one was injured. The individual was cited and released for battery 243(a) PC, and was also issued a stay away order, effective for seven days. University officials are working with the contracted company to review the incident to determine that appropriate protocols were followed. The university strives to maintain a campus environment that is safe for students, faculty and staff and continuously reviews policies and procedures consistent with best practices.

"University police officers were notified that a security guard had the incident with a non-affiliated individual who was on campus here at SDSU," said SDSU Police Spokesperson Raquel Herriott.

Outside Love Library, News 8 showed the video to students and reaction was mixed.

"I do think, even though she initiated the contact with the security guard, I do think it was a little bit too much," said one student.

"I think people are blowing it out of proportion," said another university student. "The officer was just doing his job. The security officer was just making sure the library was safe for everyone else."

News 8 asked the company that employs the guard – Elite Service Security San Diego - if they were reviewing the restraint used in the video.

Their response was that the employee did not initially touch Williams after being struck first.

The full statement sent from the company's CEO reads: