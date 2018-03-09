Two people hit by SUV in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was seriously injured and a man suffered a concussion when they were struck by an SUV driven by a 77-year-old Thursday in Balboa Park, a police sergeant said.



The pedestrians, a 20-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, entered a marked crosswalk about 7:35 p.m. from the Organ Pavilion in the 2100 block of Pan American Plaza Road, going westbound, when they were struck by a southbound silver 2009 Toyota Highlander, said San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.



The woman suffered serious and life-threatening injuries and the man suffered multiple abrasions and a concussion. Paramedics rushed both pedestrians to an area hospital. The driver not was injured, Tansey said.



Alcohol or drugs were not considered a factor in the crash, he said.



San Diego police asked anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at (619) 531-2000.