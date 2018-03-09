Walk the Talk: help raise money for kids who age out of the foster care system

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We have all heard about the fundraisers and commercials for foster youth. What we don’t hear a lot about is the kids who age out of the system and are left to fend for themselves.

Just in Time for Foster Youth is a non-profit who is trying to help. JIT provides a community of support to help these young adults stay on the path to self-sufficiency

They serve over 700 youth annually while focusing on stable housing, essential education, meaningful employment, financial security, reliable transportation, positive connections, confidence and well-being.

Just in Time for Foster youth will be holding, Walk the Talk, its annual fundraising celebration this weekend at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine.

The evening will feature gourmet cuisine, inspirational entertainment and a live auction.

The proceeds of the event will go directly to Just in Time for Foster Youth.

Don Wells, Executive Director of Just in Time for Foster Youth and Pepor Lual, a Just in Time for Foster Youth Participant joined Morning Extra to talk about the incredible program.

Interested in tickets? Head to their website or call (858) 705-1705.