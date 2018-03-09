Check out San Diego's newest professional rugby team, San Diego Legion

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Have you heard of the San Diego Legion? It is San Diego’s new professional rugby team!

The team will be playing all of their home games at Torero Field at USD and they will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The season kicks off in Seattle on April 22nd and their home opener is April 29 against the Utah Warriors.

Interested in attending or even buying season tickets? Check out their website for all the options.

