Lifeguards and Fire Department rescue crashed paraglider

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Lifeguard and San Diego Fire Department rescued a paraglider who crashed into the side of a cliff in Torrey Pines.

Authorities air lifted the man to the hospital.

It is unclear what injuries the man sustained.

Chopper 8 captured footage of the rescue which took nearly an hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

