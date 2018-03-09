Lifeguards and Fire Department rescue crashed paraglider

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Lifeguard and San Diego Fire Department rescued a paraglider who crashed into the side of a cliff in Torrey Pines.

Authorities air lifted the man to the hospital.

It is unclear what injuries the man sustained.

Chopper 8 captured footage of the rescue which took nearly an hour.

Facebook Video: Chopper 8 is over crashed glider in Torrey Pines