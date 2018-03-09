La Jolla HS student detained after making school shooting threat

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There was a noticeable uptick in police presence at La Jolla High School Friday, after a threat from a student was reported Thursday.

The 15-year-old male student threatened to conduct a school shooting at La Jolla High School. After an initial investigation the threat was deemed 'not credible'.

After a search of the student’s residence showed no firearms they were detained and taken to Juvenile Hall

A concerned parent wrote into the KFMB newsroom to tell that the high school cancelled a scheduled lockdown drill Friday morning due to low attendance.

San Diego Police will be holding a press conference Friday afternoon to give an update on what else is being done in response to the threat at La Jolla High School.

