La Jolla HS student detained after making school shooting threat - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

La Jolla HS student detained after making school shooting threat

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There was a noticeable uptick in police presence at La Jolla High School Friday, after a threat from a student was reported Thursday.

The 15-year-old male student threatened to conduct a school shooting at La Jolla High School. After an initial investigation the threat was deemed 'not credible'.

After a search of the student’s residence showed no firearms they were detained and taken to Juvenile Hall 

A concerned parent wrote into the KFMB newsroom to tell that the high school cancelled a scheduled lockdown drill Friday morning due to low attendance. 

San Diego Police will be holding a press conference Friday afternoon to give an update on what else is being done in response to the threat at La Jolla High School.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.